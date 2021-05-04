Boston Offense Thrives As Bruins Defeat Devils On Road Monday Night

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ offense was firing on all cylinders Monday.

After a scoreless first period, although they recorded 20 shots on net, the Bruins’ offense erupted for three goals across the final two periods to help the B’s earn a victory the New Jersey Devils, 3-0.

Nick Ritchie lit the lamp first for the Bruins, followed by strikes from captain Patrice Bergeron and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to power the Boston offense.

Prior to the tilt, center David Krejci was highlighted as a player to look out for on the offensive end as he entered the game red-hot on a three-game point streak. Although his point streak snapped, Krejci still made his presence felt on the ice.

For more on Krejci’s night and the team’s win overall, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports Images