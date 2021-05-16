NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t the Boston Bruins’ night Saturday.

The Bruins traveled to Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and it would be the hosts who came away with the thrilling overtime win.

Boston faced a one-goal deficit with under four minutes remaining in the second period before Nick Ritchie knotted the score at two heading into the final period. After a scoreless third period, the two East Division foes entered overtime and the Capitals came away with the 3-2 victory thanks to a goal from Nic Dowd.

Prior to the contest, both Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara were highlighted as two players two look out for thanks to their illustrious postseason careers. Although they both were unable to etch their names on the scoresheet, both made their presence felt in a big way.

For more on the night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images