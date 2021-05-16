Bruins Wrap: Nic Dowd Scores OT Winner As Capitals Claim Game 1 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals last met in the postseason in 2012, every game was decided by one goal.

Nine years later, the tradition remained.

Tied 2-2, Nic Dowd scored the winner at in overtime as the Capitals earned the thrilling Game 1 victory.

After the Capitals gained their offensive zone, Wilson from the right wing fed a pass to Oshie at the point. Oshie uncorked a one-timer that Dowd got a piece of and deflected past Tuukka Rask at 4:41.

Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie had the goals for the Bruins. Tom Wilson and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Capitals.

Rask turned away 29 shots for Boston. Vitek Vanecek made three saves for Washington, but left in the first period with an injury. Craig Anderson came in and proceeded to make 21 stops.

The Capitals lead the series 1-0.