Bruce Cassidy Calls Out Bruins’ Top Six After Game 1 Loss To Capitals

The Boston Bruins had a Grade A opportunity Saturday night, but they couldn’t come through.

Boston fell 3-2 in overtime to the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

When Jake DeBrusk scored his first-period goal, Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek injured himself and had to leave the game. That forced taxi squad goalie Craig Anderson, who played in five games this season, into the game cold.

He turned away all but one of the 22 shots he faced.

While they didn’t entirely lack in effort getting shots off, David Pastrnak had six on net, they just weren’t generating enough quality looks. Further, you could argue that they should’ve been way shot-happier since they were getting a cold netminder.

Whatever the case was, they didn’t do enough.

“Our top guys didn’t seem to have it,” Bruce Cassidy said following the game over Zoom. “Couldn’t find ice, give Washington credit, we couldn’t escape pressure on the power play and find the open guy. I just think that a lot of those guys that had been ding a lot of scoring for us weren’t able to get to their game tonight or get the puck to cooperate or support each other well enough to generate enough offense.