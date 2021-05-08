Bruins Notes: Boston Perplexed By Sloppy Third Period Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have been a pretty solid defensive team this season.

But they’re going to want to dissect the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s game and then promptly incinerating the tape.

One breakdown and bad move after another ultimately felled Boston, as it fell 5-4 to the Rangers at TD Garden. The game entered the third period tied at one apiece before the two sides combined to score seven goals.

The Bruins made some odd decisions. Mike Reilly rimming a puck around the boards while uncontested led to the ultimate winner for the Rangers, a move that baffled head coach Bruce Cassidy. Too often, New York was able to waltz into the slot with minimal issue which led to goals for the visitors on multiple occasions.

Cassidy put it best in one word: “Perplexing”

“Completely surprised, did not see this coming,” Cassidy said after the game, over Zoom. “A lot of stuff that, I don’t even want to call it frustrating, it’s just perplexing more than anything how it all happened at once. I know that New York’s a good team … but just a lot of things that we don’t typically do or correct a lot quicker and get our game back. We just couldn’t in the third.”

The sentiment was echoed by the players.