Watch Bruins’ Sean Kuraly Score Vs. Devils On Slick David Pastrnak Feed

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins watched the New Jersey Devils tie the game at 2-all before Sean Kuraly regained Boston’s lead 92 seconds later.

Kuraly finished off a slick right-to-left feed from David Pastrnak at 10:42 of the third period. It gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

The Devils, though, tied the game once again at 12:41 of the period, which ultimately was enough to send it to overtime.

Anyway, you can watch Kuraly’s tally here.

Kuraly, the third-line centerman, now has a three-game scoring streak with two goals and one assist. It was his fourth goal of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images