Watch Bruins’ Sean Kuraly Score Vs. Devils On Slick David Pastrnak Feed

It was the fourth of the year for Kuraly

The Bruins watched the New Jersey Devils tie the game at 2-all before Sean Kuraly regained Boston’s lead 92 seconds later.

Kuraly finished off a slick right-to-left feed from David Pastrnak at 10:42 of the third period. It gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

The Devils, though, tied the game once again at 12:41 of the period, which ultimately was enough to send it to overtime.

Anyway, you can watch Kuraly’s tally here.

Kuraly, the third-line centerman, now has a three-game scoring streak with two goals and one assist. It was his fourth goal of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

