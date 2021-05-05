And just like that the Boston Bruins’ four-game win streak is no more.
The Bruins fell to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night at TD Garden just 24 hours after handing them a loss.
Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins, while Pavel Zacha (twice), Jesper Boqvist and Yegor Sharangovich accounted for the Devils’ tallies.
With the loss, the Bruins fell to 31-14-7, while the Devils moved to 18-28-7.
Here’s how it all went down:
DEVILS STRIKE FIRST
The Bruins couldn’t seem to stay out of the penalty box, and it cost them in the first period.
Zacha absolutely smoked one past Jaroslav Halak after a faceoff win to make it 1-0 Devils with New Jersey on the power play.
The score remained 1-0 after 20 minutes of play, with the Bruins outshooting their opponent 14-9 despite being down a goal.
B’S TAKE LEAD
The Bruins went on the power play and capitalized to tie the game in the first five minutes of the second period.
Bergeron had a sweet snipe goal complete with the spin move to make it a 1-1 game.
Brad Marchand took a scary tumble into the boards after trying to get around Mackenzie Blackwood. He appeared to be OK, though.
Hall made it 2-1 when a Matt Grzelcyk shot deflected off him and by Blackwood for the Bruins’ first lead of the night.
Boston went into the second intermission up a goal and with a 27-13 advantage in shots.
SIXTY MINUTES NOT ENOUGH
Halak came up big with some saves in the third, but the Devils eventually tied it up with 10:50 left in the game.
Boqvist put a rebound shot home to make it a 2-2 game.
But Kuraly wasn’t going to let the game stay tied for long. David Pastrnak centered a pass that deflected off Kuraly’s skate and into the net for the 3-2 edge.
New Jersey just wouldn’t go away, though, and tied it at 3-3 on a nice snap shot from Sharangovich just 1:59 later.
DEVILS WIN IT
Zacha ended the game when he beat Halak on a delayed penalty call for the 4-3 win.
UP NEXT
The Bruins remain at home and welcome the New York Rangers to TD Garden on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.