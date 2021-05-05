NESN Logo Sign In

And just like that the Boston Bruins’ four-game win streak is no more.

The Bruins fell to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night at TD Garden just 24 hours after handing them a loss.

Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins, while Pavel Zacha (twice), Jesper Boqvist and Yegor Sharangovich accounted for the Devils’ tallies.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 31-14-7, while the Devils moved to 18-28-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

DEVILS STRIKE FIRST

The Bruins couldn’t seem to stay out of the penalty box, and it cost them in the first period.

Zacha absolutely smoked one past Jaroslav Halak after a faceoff win to make it 1-0 Devils with New Jersey on the power play.