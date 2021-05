NESN Logo Sign In

The stage it set.

The Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New York outlasted the Pittsburgh Penguins and won 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

The Bruins took care of the Washington Capitals in five games Sunday night, and patiently have been waiting on their opponent.

The wait now is over, and the Bruins will benefit from having home-ice advantage throughout the course of the second round.

Game 1 is to be determined.

