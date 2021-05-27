Recalling Bruins-Islanders Regular-Season Series Before Playoff Matchup

The Boston Bruins officially will face the Islanders in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after New York eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.
The third-seeded Bruins will have home-ice advantage against the fourth-seeded Islanders when the series begins.
New York defeated the top-seeded Penguins 5-3 during Game 6 and thus won the best-of-seven series by a 4-2 verdict. The Bruins advanced past the second-seeded Washington Capitals on Sunday with a 4-1 series verdict.
So, with the playoff matchup determined, let’s quickly rehash the Bruins-Islanders regular-season series.
Most notably, the Bruins were 3-3-2 against the Islanders in eight games this season.
Boston suffered one loss by shootout and another in overtime. The B’s were outscored 18-8 in their five combine losses, but that was skewed by a 7-2 defeat in New York in late February.
The Bruins did, however, win each of the last three games during the regular-season series. Boston outscored the Islanders 10-3 in those wins, the last of which came in overtime.
The B’s averaged 2.25 goals per game and allowed an average of 2.63 goals per contest.
For a more extensive refresher, check out our Bruins Wraps from those games:
— 1-0 loss on Jan. 18
— 4-2 loss on Feb. 13
— 7-2 loss on Feb. 25
— 2-1 shootout loss on March 9
— 4-3 looks on March 25
— 4-1 win on April 15
— 3-0 win on April 16
— 3-2 overtime win on May 10
The schedule of the second-round series is to be determined.