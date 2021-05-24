NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak returned to his cheat-code antics Sunday night during Game 5 against the Washington Capitals.

Pastrnak got the scoring started with an absurd between-the-legs move to create some space and leave Washington’s Nic Dowd completely in the dust. Pastrnak then benefitted from the Capitals defense, and specially Nick Jensen, letting him walk right in on Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Pastrnak, obviously, did the rest as he slid one inside the far post to give the Bruins a 1-0 goal at 2:28 of the second period.

Mike Reilly earned the assist on Pastrnak’s tally.

It was the second consecutive game Pastrnak had scored for the Bruins. The 24-year-old now has two goals and five points in the first-round series.