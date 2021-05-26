Cameron Cannon, Red Sox Second-Rounder In 2019, Quietly On Fire In Greenville

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard for a second-round pick to fly further under the radar — regardless of how good they are — than Cameron Cannon has since the Red Sox drafted him in 2019.

However, the Arizona product might be hitting his way into prospect relevance.

Boston drafted Cannon, a middle infielder, 43rd overall in the 2019 MLB draft largely due to his offense. But he struggled as a professional that summer, hitting just .200 with three homers across 45 combined games for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox and short-season Lowell Spinners. Cannon didn’t make much noise during the Fall Instructional League in either 2019 or 2020, and he, like many minor leaguers, saw his 2020 season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, expectations were low entering the 2021 campaign.

But Cannon has been on fire since the start of the season for the high-A Greenville Drive. In 18 games, the 23-year-old is hitting .319 with four homers and a .950 OPS.

He stayed hot Tuesday night with two hits, including this grand slam:

Two more hits for Cannon tonight, he's rolling along at .319/.367/.583 in Greenville. In all of High-A he's 15th in SLG and 9th in Contact% on swings. No blocking in Portland so wouldn't be shocked if he's one of the first true promotions if he keeps going. pic.twitter.com/GeRFnTLt24 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 26, 2021

As Red Sox Stats noted, it’s entirely possible Cannon earns a promotion to Double-A Portland as soon as midseason. Beyond that, it’s hard to speculate what the future could hold for the 5-foot-10, bat-first infielder.