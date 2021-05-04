How ESPN Grades Red Sox After One Month Of 2021 MLB Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Only one team across Major League Baseball received a higher grade than the Boston Red Sox in a column by David Schoenfield published Tuesday on ESPN.com.

Schoenfield handed out grades for all 30 teams through one month of the 2021 MLB season, taking into account each club’s performance thus far relative to its preseason expectations.

The Red Sox received an “A,” trailing only the “A+” awarded to the San Francisco Giants.

The Kansas City Royals also received an “A” from Schoenfield.

Here are the other grades within the American League East, per the longtime baseball scribe:

Baltimore Orioles: B

Toronto Blue Jays: B-

Tampa Bay Rays: C-

New York Yankees: D+

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers received the worst grades among all MLB teams, with Schoenfield tossing a pair of “F” marks in their direction.