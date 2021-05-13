How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Facing Zdeno Chara In Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s still taking some getting used to seeing Zdeno Chara in a Washington Capitals uniform, but Charlie McAvoy isn’t about to let that distract him.

In a too-perfect development, Chara and the Caps are set to face his longtime team, the Boston Bruins, in the first round of the playoffs.

Since they have been in the same division, the Caps and Bruins are plenty familiar with each other this season. Thus, plenty of the awkwardness is gone.

“We’ve played against them so many times this year, but it’s always fun to line up against Z,” McAvoy said. “Obviously, we have a special bond, but this is the Bruins vs. the Capitals, and that’s really it.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals Game 1 is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

