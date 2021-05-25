Ex-NFL GM Shares Expectations For Patriots’ Quarterback Battle In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick said after the Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft that Cam Newton remained atop New England’s QB depth chart.

And that might not change at all this season.

Sure, Patriots fans probably will clamor for Jones at some point, particularly if Newton struggles, but former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum explained Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up” that he expects the veteran to hold off the rookie for a while.

“They’re a much better team this year than last year, and Cam’s another year off his surgery. So I expect Cam to play a lot this year, and I don’t think there’s pressure on Mac Jones in Year 1,” Tannenbaum said. “And I know it’s not exactly apples to apples, but Tom Brady’s rookie year, they kept four quarterbacks on the active roster. Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for knowing that if he put Tom Brady out on waivers to get him to the practice squad, he would’ve lost him.

“So I don’t expect Mac Jones to play a lot this year. I think this team’s gonna be a lot better. I think Cam Newton’s gonna play a lot better. There’s a lot of pressure on Mac Jones long-term, but not this year.”

The Patriots not only brought back Newton on a one-year contract before drafting Jones. They also re-signed quarterback Brian Hoyer after drafting Jones. Plus, Jarrett Stidham remains on the roster.

So, it’s obvious Bill Belichick has made a concerted effort to build a strong QB room around Jones, who ultimately might become Tom Brady’s long-term successor in Foxboro. And it’s unlikely the Patriots will thrust Jones into action come Week 1 of the regular season.