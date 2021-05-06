Logan: Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders — As I tried to build a case for Vasileviskiy, I kept coming back to Varlamov, so that’s who I’ll go with. He’s played the eighth-most games of any goalie and has the best save percentage (.930) of anyone who’s played more than 22 games. While I usually hate goals against average, his 2.02 mark is second only to Philipp Grubauer for goalies who have played more than 22 games.

This was supposed to be Ilya Sorokin’s season, but Varlamov has been too good. I’ll go with him, but it’s close.

Mike: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning — He’s third in save percentage, fifth in goals against average, third in shutouts and first in goals saved above average. Only Connor Hellebuyck has played more games in net. It’s chalk, but Vasilevskiy is the guy.

CALDER TROPHY

Lauren: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild — There’s really no other case to be made. Kaprizov leads all NHL rookies as of May 5 with 43 points (23 goals) on the season. The Wild also can still clinch the No. 1 seed in the West Division, and if they didn’t have Kaprizov on their roster, that might be a different story.

Logan: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild — Jason Robertson makes a good case, but what settles it for me is that the Stars give Robertson a ton of offensive zone starts (66.3 percent), compared to Kaprizov (58.7). It’s tough to give it to someone with substantial pro experience back in Russia and is 24 years old, but the Wild came out of nowhere this season and he’s a big reason for their success.

Mike: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild — The Wild are technically still in the running for the West’s No. 1 seed, and Kaprizov is the main reason. He leads the team in goals and points. He has as many goals as Alex Ovechkin and more than Sidney Crosby. Impressive, no matter how you slice it.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lauren: Joel Quenneville, Florida Panthers — I really like what Quenneville has done with the Panthers this season and he’s coached them to a playoff spot for just the second time in 20 seasons. It’s hard to believe Quenneville only has won the award once despite coaching the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships, but that should change this year.

Logan: Dean Evason, Minnesota Wild — My close second was Mike Sullivan, but I have to go with Evason because I spent the entire preseason ripping on the Wild, expecting them to be a bad, directionless team. Instead, they became perhaps the most exciting team in the NHL, and might finish first in a division that also includes the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. A job expertly done.

Mike: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes — Florida and Tampa Bay are going to the playoffs. Nashville has the inside track to the fourth spot in the Central, over a Dallas team that went to the Stanley Cup Final last year. Carolina’s record against those four teams this year? That would be 22-4-4. Someone deserves credit for that, might as well be Brind’Amour.

GM OF THE YEAR

Lauren: Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins — I’m solely basing this on the trade-deadline acquisitions that Sweeney pulled off. He was able to trade for Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly, and they’ve all significantly helped the Bruins in the home stretch of the regular season. Not to mention Hall really has revitalized David Krejci and provided him the winger he’s so desperately needed the last few seasons.