Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Picks: One Player Comp For Each Selection

Sorry New England Patriots fans, Mac Jones is not the next Tom Brady. But that’s only because no one is the next Brady.

Jones was being compared to Brady even before New England selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Quite frankly, it’s incredibly unfair to set expectations for the Alabama QB that high. Seven Super Bowls or bust is not the way to begin an NFL career.

In a fun and challenging exercise, we compared each Patriots draft pick to a current or former NFL player. We’re not going to give Jones the Brady comp, but he does resemble a recent high pick.

QB Mac Jones (First round, 15th overall)

Player comparison: Middle-class Joe Burrow

We’ve also seen Jones compared to former New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington and current Minnesota Vikings starter Kirk Cousins.

We like the Burrow comp a little bit better. Both players are highly accurate, avoid turnovers but lack ideal mobility and arm strength. Burrow and Jones also both benefitted from elite supporting casts in college. Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick, while Jones was selected 14 picks later.

DL Christian Barmore (Second round, 38th overall)

Player comparison: Akiem Hicks