Packers Legend Brett Favre Weighs In On Aaron Rodgers Drama

When it comes to the current Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay, time might not heal all wounds.

Shockwaves were sent around the sports world hours before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft when it was reported Rodgers was not interested in returning to the Packers. The fire seemingly has grown even stronger since, as we might even know where the three-time league MVP would prefer a trade to.

So, how will these fences be mended, if it all? Brett Favre believes the Packers will need to meet Rodgers’ demands, as he doesn’t see his former backup moving off his desires.

“Knowing Aaron, and I think I know him fairly well, if he has a grudge, whether it be against the organization or a player or an arch-rival, family, friends, he ain’t budging,” Favre said, per WISN-TV in Milwaukee. “I don’t see him coming back if this is not resolved, whatever the issue is. Even if it’s resolved but he feels like they have one up on him, he ain’t going to play. Knowing Aaron, he would sit.”

Favre isn’t the only one who thinks this way. Peter King’s “gut feeling” tells him Rodgers would rather sit out the 2021 season than play another campaign in Green Bay.

