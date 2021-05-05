Five Bruins Storylines To Watch In Final Four Regular-Season Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are locked into a playoff spot, but intrigue remains.

With Tuesday’s overtime loss behind them, the B’s now have four games left on their regular-season schedule. They play two straight against the New York Rangers on Thursday and Saturday, then finish the slate with a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back against the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, respectively.

Here are five things to watch for over the next week.

Who will be the backup goalie going into the playoffs?

Bruce Cassidy has admitted that he doesn’t know the answer for sure, but it was trending towards being Jeremy Swayman.

Jaroslav Halak recently battled COVID-19, which kept him out most of April. In that time, Swayman developed into a reliable netminder for the Bruins, effectively pushing Halak out of the backup job. In his first start in over a month, Halak was a little leaky Tuesday.

Tuukka Rask is penciled in for two of the final four regular-season games. It might be a competition to the end for Halak and Swayman, but seeing one more than the other in the two available contests could be telling.

How will the pieces in the bottom six fit together?

Lately, the Nick Ritchie-Sean Kuraly-Charlie Coyle third line has been working out well, with Curtis Lazar centering the fourth line while Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Chris Wagner and Karson Kuhlman jockey for the two winger spots.