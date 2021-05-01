Patriots Picks ‘Manifested’ Being Drafted By Same Team In Talks Last Year

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots, so far, are exclusively taking college teammates in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected Alabama products quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the first two rounds. Then they grabbed Oklahoma teammates defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the third and fourth rounds.

Perkins and Stevenson were close in college.

“It’s great being with my teammate,” Stevenson said Saturday on a conference call with the media. “We built a bond in two years — I was at OU for two years. We built a very strong bond in two years. That’s really my guy, my right hand (man). So, it’s crazy that we got drafted to the same team. We actually talked about this during the season. It’s just crazy we manifested it. Now we’ve just got to go to work.”

Perkins greeted his former and future teammate on Twitter.

Yessir Dre DayðŸ’ªðŸ¾ — Ronnie Perkinsâ„¢ (@7avageszn) May 1, 2021

It’s the fourth straight year the Patriots have taken college teammates in the same draft. They took linebacker Josh Uche, guard Michael Onwenu and tight end Devin Asiasi (who later transferred to UCLA) out of Michigan in 2020, quarterback Jarrett Stidham and defensive tackle Byron Cowart (who later transferred to Maryland) out of Auburn in 2019 and Georgia running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn in 2018.