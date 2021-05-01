Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Selected Ronnie Perkins In NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Versatility, toughness and physicality — that’s what the New England Patriots saw in Ronnie Perkins.

The Patriots snagged Perkins late in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday night, selecting the Oklahoma edge rusher with the 96th overall pick.

In his post-draft video conference, head coach Bill Belichick explained what drew the Patriots to the Perkins, who was consistently disruptive over his three seasons as a Sooners starter and was expected to come off the board much earlier.

“Ronnie’s a versatile player,” Belichick said. “He’s played on both ends of the line — both left end and right end, strong side, weak side. He’s also reduced down and played some 3-technique. He’s dropped (into coverage) on occasion — not very much; most of the time he’s in the rush. Not always, but most of the time he is.

“There are times when he lines up on the edge, on a tight end, on the tackle, and there are times when he lines up in the guard/tackle gap. So if you watch him, you get a number of opportunities to evaluate his playing strength — especially against bigger people — his toughness, his effort, his instinctiveness. He’s a versatile player that is productive in the running game.

“He’s, again, been productive in the passing game. He’s instinctive on plays like screens and reverses and things like that. He has a pretty good nose for the ball, and he’s a tough player. He’s tough, and he’s physical. He has a good playing style. He played on, obviously, a very good team, a good program, high level of competition and did well.”

Perkins played mostly as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end in Oklahoma’s defense, but he projects as a stand-up edge rusher with the Patriots given his size (6-foot-3, 253 pounds). He said he had multiple pre-draft conversations with Steve Belichick, New England’s outside linebackers coach. Chase Winovich made a similar transition when he joined the Patriots in 2019.