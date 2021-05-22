Rafael Devers Can’t Help But Laugh At Martín Pérez’s Ugly Swing

NESN Logo Sign In

Martín Pérez was punched out in his first at-bat Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, but at least he went down swinging.

We’re using the term “swinging” loosely, however.

Pérez made the Red Sox’s final out of the top half of the second inning in pretty hilarious fashion. Boston’s starter took a hack — if you want to call it that — at Aaron Nola’s 1-2 curveball, which appeared to hit the veteran southpaw on his left foot.

You can watch Pérez’s tough moment at the plate in the video here.

NESN cameras captured Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo laughing at Pérez’s feeble attempt, and really, can you blame them?

Find someone that loves you the way Dugie loves Raffy ? pic.twitter.com/3gQLeQHMuj — NESN (@NESN) May 22, 2021

Perhaps we can expect better swings from the Red Sox’s starter for Sunday’s series finale, Eduardo Rodriguez. E-Rod sounds determined — to say the least — to collect his first career big league hit.