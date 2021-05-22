NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand continued to be a thorn in the Washington Capitals’ side Friday night.

The Bruins’ top-line winger opened up the scoring for Boston in Game 4 at TD Garden. The B’s found themselves on the power play in the second period after Dmitry Orlov launched himself into Kevan Miller that sent the defenseman down the tunnel.

David Pastrnak sent a laser toward Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov, which Marchand tipped in for the 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

The Bruins look to push the Caps to the brink of elimination. Be sure to tune in to NESN to catch all of the Game 4 action.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images