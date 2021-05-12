Rangers Reportedly Firing Head Coach David Quinn After Three Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

It really seemed like the New York Rangers were heading in the right direction.

Apparently, team brass disagrees.

One week after canning president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton, the Rangers on Wednesday fired head coach David Quinn, according to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks.

Quinn joined the Rangers in 2018 after five years as the head coach at Boston University. When he took over behind the bench, the Rangers were just months removed from writing a letter to their fans telling them they entered a full-fledged rebuild.

It ended up being a quick one, though, thanks in large part to the acquisitions of Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba, plus the draft picks of Kappo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière.

Perhaps the Rangers believe they didn’t rebuild fast enough under Quinn, which is ridiculous, so they decided it was best to fire him. They might also think it was time for a new head coach if the rebuild is complete.

Regardless, the way New York played this season shouldn’t have been grounds for anyone to lose their job. The Rangers were in a top-heavy division, and dealt with a number of key injuries to players like Trouba and Chris Kreider, and they were without Panarin for a chunk of the season.