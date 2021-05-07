NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora didn’t go into full-blown recruiting mode last week after the Chicago Cubs released reliever Brandon Workman.

The Boston Red Sox manager already made his sales pitch over the offseason — on Super Bowl Sunday, in fact — before Workman decided to take his talents to the Windy City in free agency.

But, now that Workman is back with the Red Sox organization after signing a minor league contract Thursday, Cora is hopeful the 32-year-old right-hander will make an impact with Boston in 2021, much like he did in previous seasons.

“He feels good about it,” Cora told reporters, during a video conference Friday, of Workman returning to the franchise that drafted him in the second round in 2010. “Obviously, it didn’t go well in the second part of the season last year (with the Philadelphia Phillies) and it didn’t go well with the Cubs, and there’s a few things that we recognize with our information department that hopefully we can regain and he can become a factor.”

Workman had a fascinating first stint with the Red Sox, during which he won two World Series titles.

He was a key member of Boston’s bullpen for the club’s 2013 championship run, even pitching the eighth inning of the Red Sox’s clinching victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6 of the Fall Classic, but then didn’t appear in a single game at the major league level in 2015 or 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Workman resurfaced in 2017, secured another ring in 2018 and became Boston’s lights-out closer in 2019 following Craig Kimbrel’s offseason departure. The Red Sox traded him and fellow reliever Heath Hembree to the Phillies last August for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.