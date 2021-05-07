NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández is out of the Boston Red Sox’s starting lineup Friday night after leaving Thursday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers with hamstring tightness.

Marwin Gonzalez will play second base and lead off for the Red Sox as they begin a four-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

This marks the first time this season that Gonzalez will bat out of the leadoff spot. He has started only five games as a leadoff hitter in his Major League Baseball career, though him serving in the role Friday is another indication of his overall versatility and value.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before the game that the team would make a decision later Friday as to whether Hernández needs to go on the injured list.

Cora indicated that Christian Arroyo, another option to play second base and hit atop the order, is feeling better despite dealing with a hand issue. Arroyo can run and play defense, per Cora.

Sox think Arroyo might be able to start Sunday. If Hernández goes on the IL, Chavis likely would be called up. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 7, 2021

Alex Verdugo will play center field and bat second. He’ll be joined in Boston’s outfield by Franchy Cordero (left field) and Hunter Renfroe (right field) with right-hander Matt Harvey on the bump for Baltimore.