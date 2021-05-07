Kiké Hernández is out of the Boston Red Sox’s starting lineup Friday night after leaving Thursday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers with hamstring tightness.
Marwin Gonzalez will play second base and lead off for the Red Sox as they begin a four-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
This marks the first time this season that Gonzalez will bat out of the leadoff spot. He has started only five games as a leadoff hitter in his Major League Baseball career, though him serving in the role Friday is another indication of his overall versatility and value.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before the game that the team would make a decision later Friday as to whether Hernández needs to go on the injured list.
Cora indicated that Christian Arroyo, another option to play second base and hit atop the order, is feeling better despite dealing with a hand issue. Arroyo can run and play defense, per Cora.
Alex Verdugo will play center field and bat second. He’ll be joined in Boston’s outfield by Franchy Cordero (left field) and Hunter Renfroe (right field) with right-hander Matt Harvey on the bump for Baltimore.
Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound for the Red Sox looking to bounce back from a shaky outing last Saturday against the Texas Rangers. Christian Vázquez will handle the catching duties and bat sixth.
The complete lineups for Red Sox vs. Orioles are below.
RED SOX (19-13)
Marwin Gonzalez, 2B
Alex Verdugo, CF
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
Christian Vázquez, C
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Franchy Cordero, LF
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-0, 4.18 ERA)
ORIOLES (15-16)
Cedric Mullins, CF
Austin Hays, RF
Trey Mancini, DH
Pedro Severino, C
Maikel Franco, 3B
Ryan Mountcastle, LF
Freddy Galvis, SS
Pat Valaika, 1B
Ramon Urias, 2B
Matt Harvey, RHP (3-1, 4.06 ERA)