The Boston Red Sox looked as if they were going to drop their series to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Then J.D. Martinez happened.

With two outs in the top of the ninth and a man on, Martinez hit the go-ahead home run that eventually led to the 8-7 win at TD Ballpark. Boston remains in sole possession of first place in the American League East.

Boston was up 5-2 at one point, Toronto came back to lead 7-6 before the ninth inning unraveled in front of the Blue Jays.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 27-18, while the Blue Jays fell to 23-19.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Comeback.