John Tavares Conscious, ‘Communicating Well’ After Scary Hit To Head

John Tavares is conscious after taking a knee to the head in the first period of Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

Tavares was on the receiving end of a big hit from Ben Chiarot before colliding unintentionally with Corey Perry’s knee. It was a frightening scene watching Tavares try to get up before collapsing backwards. He was stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.

After Toronto’s 2-1 loss, head coach Sheldon Keefe issued a positive update on the captain.

“He’s communicating well,” he told reporters, per The Athletic’s James Mirtle.

Hockey Night In Canada’s Elliotte Friedman added tests on Tavares came back “clear,” and he will remain in the hospital at least overnight.

This certainly is good news after witnessing what happened on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images