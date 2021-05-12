Nick Ritchie Looks To Carry Career-Best Offensive Season Into Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie had himself a year offensively.

The 25-year-old Boston Bruins forward entered 2021 with a previous career-high of 14 goals, and passed it this season with 15 in just 56 games played.

Ritchie finished the season on a hot streak with three goals and an assist over his final seven games of the season and looks to carry that over as the Bruins begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.

