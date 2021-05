NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers delivered what the Boston Red Sox sorely needed.

The Red Sox had recorded just two hits off Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt before Devers stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning.

But with one swing of the bat, the Boston third baseman cut the Red Sox deficit to 3-2 against the visitors at Fenway Park.

Check it out:

We love watching this guy hit. pic.twitter.com/OYzyJiATLp — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 12, 2021

That marks home run No. 9 this season for Devers.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images