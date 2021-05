NESN Logo Sign In

Connor McDavid has had a season for the ages.

The Edmonton Oilers center recorded his 100th point of the 2020-21 NHL season Saturday in just his 53rd game of the campaign.

The 24-year-old is the only player in the league to reach the century mark this season. It is the fourth time he has accomplished this in his young career, too.

For more, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images