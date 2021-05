NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall really is fitting in just fine with the Boston Bruins.

The winger made it a 1-0 game in the final minute on a 5-on-3 against the New York Islanders on Monday night at TD Garden.

Leo Komarov laid a bit of a cheap shot on David Pastrnak to give the B’s a two-man advantage, and the Bruins capitalized when David Krejci fed a cross-ice pass to Hall, who buried it at the tough angle by Semyon Varlamov.

Check it out:

That's what happens when you mess with Pasta. pic.twitter.com/Qv5nUUSUhQ — NESN (@NESN) May 10, 2021

Hall now has seven goals in 16 games with the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images