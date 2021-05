NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Richards plus good offense is a great recipe for the Boston Red Sox.

After an 0-2 start to the season across first four starts, the right-hander has responded with a 3-0 record in his last four and 2.16 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Sox offense has averaged 6.2 runs per game in Richards’ last five starts.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images