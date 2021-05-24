David Pastrnak Pots Insane Second Period Goal For Bruins Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is heating up at the perfect time.

With the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals’ Game 5 clash still scoreless in the second period, Pastrnak netted one of the most absurd goals you will see to give Boston the first lead of the game.

Patrice Bergeron later scored to extend the Bruins’ second period lead to two as they attempt to punch their ticket to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images