NFL Insider Offers ‘Clarity’ On Falcons’ Julio Jones Trade Drama

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones sent shockwaves across the NFL on Monday morning when he confirmed on live TV he wants to be traded by Atlanta.

But did we really learn anything new?

Jones has the subject of trade rumors for most of the NFL offseason, and it sure feels like the seven-time Pro Bowl selection’s days in Atlanta could be numbered. So, when Jones told Shannon Sharpe over the phone on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he’s “out of there,” the 32-year-old more or less confirmed suspicions, right?

Nevertheless, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up Jones’ jarring on-air admission with some “clarity” on the situation.

Sources told Rapoport that Jones requested a trade from the Falcons a few months ago and that the organization respectfully agreed to field offers. This doesn’t guarantee Jones will be traded, per Rapoport, but it explains the comments he made Monday.

This is why Julio Jones told Shannon Sharpe he?s ?out of there.? Because he knows he requested a trade and the team is open to considering it. But it doesn?t mean he will get traded. https://t.co/2F0aFeSr5o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

Julio Jones has played 10 years for the organization, a multi time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. When he approached the team with his request, they treated him with the respect he deserves and agreed to be open to it. That led to a flurry of calls before the Draft. https://t.co/2F0aFeSr5o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

According to Rapoport, the Falcons received a flurry of calls before the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off several weeks ago. Obviously, a trade never came to fruition, and Jones’ future thus still hangs in the balance.