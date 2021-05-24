NFL Insider Offers ‘Clarity’ On Falcons’ Julio Jones Trade Drama

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones sent shockwaves across the NFL on Monday morning when he confirmed on live TV he wants to be traded by Atlanta.
But did we really learn anything new?
Jones has the subject of trade rumors for most of the NFL offseason, and it sure feels like the seven-time Pro Bowl selection’s days in Atlanta could be numbered. So, when Jones told Shannon Sharpe over the phone on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he’s “out of there,” the 32-year-old more or less confirmed suspicions, right?
Nevertheless, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up Jones’ jarring on-air admission with some “clarity” on the situation.
Sources told Rapoport that Jones requested a trade from the Falcons a few months ago and that the organization respectfully agreed to field offers. This doesn’t guarantee Jones will be traded, per Rapoport, but it explains the comments he made Monday.
According to Rapoport, the Falcons received a flurry of calls before the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off several weeks ago. Obviously, a trade never came to fruition, and Jones’ future thus still hangs in the balance.
One potential destination we might be able to rule out: the Cowboys. Jones personally eliminated Dallas from his trade list Monday while talking with Sharpe.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted Monday that the Falcons prefer not to trade Jones to a fellow NFC team, however Atlanta would do so for the right price. The Falcons are “looking for the best value in either conference,” per Schefter.
The Patriots have been linked to Jones in trade speculation, because all eyes inevitably shift toward Bill Belichick whenever a high-profile player becomes available — especially when said player would fill a major need for New England. It remains to be seen whether the Patriots will meet the Falcons’ asking price, though, which reportedly has been lowered but still might be too rich for Belichick’s blood.
Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2011, is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. He’s coming off a 2020 season in which he totaled 51 catches for 771 receiving yards with three touchdowns in nine games, but he posted at least 1,394 receiving yards in each of the previous six seasons.
Jones is under contract through the 2023 season.