Patrice Bergeron Named Selke Trophy Finalist For 10th Straight Season

Death, taxes and Patrice Bergeron being a Selke finalist.

The NHL on Sunday named the Boston Bruins captain in the running for the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the 10th straight season. Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone also have an opportunity to win the award annually given to the NHL’s best defensive forward.

Bergeron, a four-time Selke winner, last won the award in 2017. He would become the first five-time Selke recipient.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier won the award last season.

Bergeron, 35, racked up 23 goals, 25 assists and a plus-27 rating (fourth among all forwards) in 54 games this season. He and the Bruins currently are tied with the New York Islanders at two games apiece in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

