Jayson Tatum Left Out As NBA Announces 2020-21 All-NBA Selections

The NBA on Tuesday evening announced its selections for All-NBA Teams for the 2020-21 season.

And one year after making Second Team and receiving the distinction for the first time in his young career, Boston Celtics star wing Jayson Tatum was left out this year.

While not being included loses the 23-year-old the $32 million bump he’d get on his rookie extension, but it’s good news for the Celtics who will save some change against the salary cap — though not much.

Here are the 15 players who received All-NBA honors:

FIRST TEAM

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

SECOND TEAM

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

THIRD TEAM

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers