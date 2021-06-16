Watch Alex Verdugo Blast Go-Ahead, Three-Run Home Run For Red Sox

Verdugo came in clutch

by

What’s better than hearing NESN’s Dennis Eckersley say “three-run Johnson” on the broadcast of a Boston Red Sox game

Not much. And outfielder Alex Verdugo insinuated the call Tuesday in the top of the eighth inning for the go-ahead runs.

All tied up at seven runs apiece, Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back singles to lead the inning off. They advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Marwin Gonzalez.

Two batters later, Verdugo went yard 409 feet to center to score the go-ahead runs and make it a 10-7 game.

That ended up being the difference-maker in Boston’s eventual 10-8 win.

