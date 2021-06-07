Bruins Fans Won’t Like What Barry Trotz Said About Patrice Bergeron

NESN Logo Sign In

With Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay, Patrice Bergeron has replaced the former New England Patriot as the top don’t-you-dare-say-a-bad-word-about-him athlete in Boston.

And, well, Barry Trotz committed a serious no-no Sunday afternoon.

While speaking with reporters ahead of Monday’s Game 5 between New York and Boston, the Islanders head coach delivered some interesting comments about Bergeron’s incredible career success on faceoffs.

“I think Bergy’s been a really good faceoff guy, one of the best,” Trotz said. “I think (Islanders centers Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Travis Zajac, Brock Nelson), they all study what he does. The biggest thing with Bergy, and really linesmen can control this, is he doesn’t like to get his stick down. He has to come to a stop, and then you have a fair fight.

“He’s a veteran guy who knows how to cheat on the faceoffs. I’m relying on our very capable officiating crew and linesmen to make sure the cheating doesn’t go on, because he’s good at it. All the veteran guys are. He’s not the only one, trust me. But he’s very good, he’s very capable, and he’s been a top centerman and faceoff guy for a long time.”

? Trotz Media Availability ? pic.twitter.com/KMNN5Td0HT — x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 6, 2021

It sure sounds like Trotz and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy are engaging in some gamesmanship amid their tightly-contested second-round playoff series.