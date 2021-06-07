NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (8:22 P.M. ET): Curtis Lazar will not return to the game.

UPDATE: Curtis Lazar (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 8, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: The injury bug has not been kind to the Boston Bruins during the Stanley Cup playoffs, and that trend continued Monday night.

Already without Kevan Miller and Brandon Carlo on the blue line, the Bruins suffered a loss to their forward group when Curtis Lazar appeared to hurt himself after making a big hit on Adam Pelech in the second period of Game 5 against the New York Islanders.

Both players certainly were shaken up, but Lazar doubled over as he skated off the ice and down the tunnel.

The series is tied 2-2.