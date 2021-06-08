NESN Logo Sign In

For as good as Tuukka Rask has been for the Boston Bruins over the course of their Stanley Cup playoff run, Game 5 wasn’t his night.

The netminder allowed four goals on 16 shots by the Islanders in two periods, and the Bruins couldn’t get out of that hole as they fell 5-4, despite two third period goals to pull within one.

But Rask never made it out for the third frame, instead replaced by rookie Jeremy Swayman. Head coach Bruce Cassidy offered his reasoning for the goalie change after the loss.

“Yeah, there was some maintenance that needs to be done, he wasn’t 100% so we made a decision,” Cassidy said postgame. “And that’s a call we had to make between periods. I’ll just say he wasn’t himself, 100%. Certainly could have went back in. We made a decision not to put him back in.”

Goaltending certainly wasn’t the Bruins’ biggest issue of the night, but the move did seem to change the dynamic of the game. And as Boston heads to New York for Game 6, the expectation is that Rask will reassume his position between the pipes then.

“I assume he will,” Cassidy said, when asked if Rask would be ready to go for Wednesday.

Puck drop for Game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET live from the Nassau Coliseum.