Did Paul Pierce Tease Podcast With Fellow Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett?

The Truth and The Ticket.

It has a nice ring to it. Especially if it’s going to be the name of a podcast where Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett just spew out their unfiltered stream of consciousness.

Pierce on Thursday floated this idea to his Twitter followers, and now that it’s been spoken into existence, please don’t let this be a tease.

“The Truth and The Ticket podcast unfiltered should we do it what y’all think,” the former forward pitched.

Pierce probably is looking for something to do since ESPN decided to cut him loose following what looked like an eventful evening of card games, Hennessy and entertainment that he hilariously documented on Instagram Live.

All things considered, that’s what makes the whole “unfiltered” part so crucial. Garnett is one of the most elite trash talkers in the game so it would be criminal to censor the two of them.