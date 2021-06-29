Numbers Don’t Lie: Hunter Renfroe One Of MLB’s Best Since May 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe didn’t exactly make the best first impression at the start of the season.

After signing with the Boston Red Sox in December, the 29-year-old was slow to get going with his new team. Through his first 19 games of the season, he hit just .167 and struck out 18 times. Renfroe knocked in eight runs, but only had one home run.

At that rate, it seemed like Renfroe was set up for another disappointing year, after he hit a career-low .156 with 22 RBI and eight homers through 42 games with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

But heading into the second half of the season, Renfroe appears to have found his stride. Check out how he’s fared over the last two months:

172 players have had 150+ plate appearances since May 1, but Hunter Renfroe is 1 of only 9 with at least a .300 AVG and 10 HR in that time.



49 G

.307 AVG

.362 OBP

.547 SLG

.910 OPS

10 HR

32 RBI

33 R



In his last 14 games, Renfroe has a 1.077 OPS and 4 outfield assists. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) June 29, 2021

That look into his recent stats likely was prompted by his heroics in Monday night’s 6-5 victory over the Andrew Benintendi-less Kansas City Royals. Renfroe hit two home runs, with the first helping Boston bounce back from a four-run deficit and the second sealing the win.

It was Renfroe’s first multi-home run game with the Red Sox, and the 13th of his career.