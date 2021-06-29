ESPN Reveals NHL Broadcast Coverage Team For 2021-22 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

We now have a better idea as to what ESPN’s NHL broadcast coverage will look like in 2021-22.

ESPN and the NHL in March reached a seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal that’ll run through the 2027-28 season. On Tuesday, the network announced its roster of play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters that’ll appear this fall as part of the new hockey coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Your ESPN hockey fam. Let's gooooooooo! ?? pic.twitter.com/943qbIMIYq — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 29, 2021

Here’s a quick overview, per ESPN’s press release:

Play-by-play commentators: Eitán Benezra, John Buccigross, Kenneth Garay, Leah Hextall, Steve Levy, Sean McDonough, Bob Wischusen

Analysts and reporters: Blake Bolden, reporter; Brian Boucher, analyst; Ryan Callahan, analyst, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, analyst; Chris Chelios, analyst; Rick DiPietro, analyst; Ray Ferraro, analyst; Emily Kaplan, reporter; Hilary Knight, analyst; Barry Melrose, analyst; Mark Messier, analyst; A.J. Mleczko, analyst; Carlos Rossell, analyst; Antonio Valle, analyst; Kevin Weekes, analyst; Greg Wyshynski, reporter and senior NHL writer

“This new and groundbreaking lineup will bring the NHL to an expanding legion of passionate fans,” Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content, said in a press release. “We set out to put together a roster that would excite, engage and educate the entire range of fans — from diehard to casual — while inspiring the next generation. With this lineup, we believe we have done just that. We could not be more excited to welcome this talented and diverse group to the ESPN hockey family.”