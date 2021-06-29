Things were looking grim for a bit, but the Red Sox were able to pull off a win.
Boston defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Monday night at Fenway Park in a game that featured six home runs.
Garrett Richards struggled through his first two innings and allowed Kansas City to take a hefty lead before the offense turned things on. The right-hander surrendered 11 hits through 5 2/3 innings.
Hunter Renfroe continued to prove his worth to the Red Sox with two home runs, including what would be the game-winner.
With the win, the Red Sox moved to 48-31, while the Royals fell to 33-44.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Homers.
Each team amassed three round-trippers in the game.
ON THE BUMP
— Richards attacked the strike zone early in the first, but the Royals still were able to get to him.
The Royals led the game off with back-to-back singles from Whit Merifield and Jorge Soler that was followed up with a three-run home run off the bat of Carlos Santana to make it 3-0.
Richards allowed another single, but got out of the inning without allowing another run.
The Royals continued to get to Richards in the second, and opened up the game 4-1 thanks to a Michael Taylor solo home run to begin the inning. But things didn’t get any easier for Richards as Merrifield also took the pitcher deep to put his team up 5-1.
Richards settled down and bounced back with a scoreless third, fourth and fifth. He got two outs in the sixth, but a two-out single forced manager Alex Cora to make a change.
— Hirokazu Sawamura needed one pitch to get the third and final out.
He returned for the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.
— Josh Tayor had the eighth and sat the Royals down in order.
— Matt Barnes closed the game out with his 17th save of the season.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Kiké Hernández, much like he did in Sunday’s win over the New York Yankees, got the Red Sox their first run of the game by way of a solo home run in the first inning to bring the Red Sox within two runs and make it a 3-1 game.
— Bobby Dalbec hit the fifth home run of the game in the second inning to cut into Kansas City’s lead, 5-2.
— The Red Sox made it interesting in the fourth and made it a whole new ballgame.
Xander Bogaerts began the frame with a double, which led to Hunter Renfroe continuing to remain red-hot with a two-run shot that traveled 439-feet to make it a 5-4 game.
The inning continued when Michael Chavis tied it at 5-5 with an RBI-single. He attempted to steal second, but was thrown out to end the fourth.
— None other than Renfroe gave Boston its first lead of the night with his second home run of the game that only took about two seconds to leave Fenway Park.
— Hernández, Renfroe and Dalbec had two hits apiece.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox and Royals continue their series Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Nick Pivetta is expected to take the hill. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.