Things were looking grim for a bit, but the Red Sox were able to pull off a win.

Boston defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Monday night at Fenway Park in a game that featured six home runs.

Garrett Richards struggled through his first two innings and allowed Kansas City to take a hefty lead before the offense turned things on. The right-hander surrendered 11 hits through 5 2/3 innings.

Hunter Renfroe continued to prove his worth to the Red Sox with two home runs, including what would be the game-winner.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 48-31, while the Royals fell to 33-44.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Homers.