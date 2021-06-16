NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are looking at what’s out there in earnest.

The Celtics are working out five 2021 NBA Draft prospects Wednesday, sources told Forbes’ Chris Grenham. They are: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr.; St. John’s star Julian Champagnie; South Carolina’s AJ Lawson; Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne and Oregon’s LJ Figueroa.

Today?s Celtics pre-draft workout will include the following players, per sources:



Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State

Julian Champagnie, St. John?s

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

LJ Figueroa, Oregon — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) June 16, 2021

Alston played four seasons of college basketball, Lawson and Figueroa each played three and Champagnie and Etienne each played two. Alston, Lawson Champagnie and Etienne earned team-of the-year recognition in their respective conferences in 2020-21, and Etienne was the AAC Player of the Year.

Champagnie is the only one of the five who will participate in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, which will take place between Monday and June 27. Perhaps that means the other four project to be second-round picks, at best, or more likely undrafted free agents.

The Celtics own the Nos. 16 and 45 overall picks and will enter the draft in search of more wing scoring, according to ESPN experts.