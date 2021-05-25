Celtics Officially Land 16h Pick In 2021 NBA Draft; Full Order Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics, along with 16 other teams, now know what first-round selection they hold in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Unless it trades the pick, Boston will make the 16th overall selection during the July 29 draft, the NBA announced Tuesday. The league decided on multiple draft tiebreakers, and thus revealed the full pre-lottery draft order. The top 14 picks will be determined during the June 22 draft lottery.

Here’s the full pre-lottery order:

1. Houston Rockets

2. Detroit Pistons

3. Orlando Magic

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

7. Toronto Raptors

8. Chicago Bulls

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

15. Washington Wizards

16. Boston Celtics

17. Memphis Grizzlies

18. Miami Heat (to OKC or HOU)

19. New York Knicks

20. Atlanta Hawks

21. Dallas Mavericks (to NYK)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Portland Trail Blazers (to HOU)

24. Milwaukee Bucks (to HOU)

25. Los Angeles Clippers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Philadelphia 76ers

29. Phoenix Suns

30. Utah Jazz

And here are some of the details on the tiebreakers, as well as the lottery probabilities:

Below is a look at the probability of each lottery team being awarded the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery and the rest of the draft order following today's tiebreaker results. pic.twitter.com/7vs8ZH4WAB — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 25, 2021

Obviously, the 16h pick isn’t nearly as interesting as a top 10 selection. But that doesn’t mean there’s no hope of selecting a quality player, as the Celtics proved when they took Terry Rozier 16h overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. Although, they took Guerschon Yabusele in the same spot the next year, so it really is a toss up.