Nurses Hype Up TD Garden Crowd Ahead Of Bruins-Islanders Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

The TD Garden crowd had a lot to be excited about Monday night.

The banner flag made its return to the Loge sections as fans worked together to get it around the perimeter of the lower level of the seats. The arena also had some special guests to help wave the fan banner flag.

As is tradition, the Bruins brought in a fan banner captain ahead of puck drop against the New York Islanders for Game 5, and it was nurses from New England who got the honor.

Check it out here.

The game will air on on NBC, but NESN will carry an hour of postgame coverage, as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images