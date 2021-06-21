Patriots Bring Back Receiver Devin Ross, Former Training Camp Standout

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have brought back a familiar face as receiver Devin Ross agreed to sign with New England on Monday, the team announced.

Terms of the contract were not announced.

The 24-year-old Ross took part in training camp with New England last summer before he was released. Ross did sign to the practice squad one day later before spending the next four weeks with the Patriots before ultimately being released Oct. 19.

Ross even was considered a training camp standout last summer.

The 5-foot-9, 192-pound wideout joins a receiver depth chart including Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Zuber, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson, Marvin Hall, Devin Smith and special teamer Matthew Slater.

The Colorado product entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2018.