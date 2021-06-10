Patriots Odds: Public Can’t Stop Betting QB Mac Jones To Start Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is already a popular man with sports bettors.

Jones is dominating the bet count at one American sportsbook that is taking wagers on which quarterback will start for Bill Belichick in the Patriots’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

FanDuel is reporting that 70 percent of its bets on the Pats QB market have been placed on Jones. The former Alabama signal caller is going off at +160 right now, so a $100 wager would win $160 and pay out $260 at the current price.

I find it fascinating that seven of every 10 people are betting Jones to start, while almost everybody I talk to that covers the team believes Cam Newton will have every opportunity to keep his job.

It felt necessary to tag in NESN Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed for this one.

“I can understand the value, but I’m slightly surprised,” Kyed explained via text. “Jones has been taking some second-team reps in practice, but it’s actually pretty rare for rookie quarterbacks to start Week 1. Since 2016, 23 quarterbacks have been taken in the first round. Only four of them — Carson Wentz, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow — actually started Week 1.

“Jones has looked solid in organized team activities, but not spectacular yet as he gets adjusted to the NFL.”