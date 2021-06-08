Red Sox Land Three On Top 100 Prospects List, With Pair Shooting Up Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

Slowly but surely, the pool of Red Sox prospects is getting deeper.

One of the main objectives for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom upon being hired by Boston was to rebuild a fledgling farm system. The latest Baseball America Top 100 prospects list seems to indicate Bloom is doing a nice job.

The Red Sox landed three players on the top 100: infielder Triston Casas, outfielder Jarren Duran and infielder Jeter Downs.

Here’s where each landed with a small bit of insight from the BA write-up.

Casas (No. 27): Casas is one of the team’s cornerstones for the future as he has preternatural hitting ability to go with his impressive power.

Duran (No. 29): Extra power, paired with the possibility of sticking in center field, could add up to a very enticing player.

Downs (No. 69): One of the prizes in the Mookie Betts trade, Downs could provide offensive thump at a middle-infield position.